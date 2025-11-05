Markets
Icahn Enterprises Q3 Profit Rises

November 05, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $287 million or $0.49 per depositary unit, compared to net income of $22 million or $0.05 per depositary unit.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, revenues were $2.73 billion, compared to $2.79 billion last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $383 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $183 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, the indicative net asset value increased $567 million compared to June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to gains of $678 million of our long position in CVI and the positive performance of $267 million of the long and other positions in the Funds.

