Icahn Enterprises Q1 Net Loss Widens; Shares Down 4.8%

(RTTNews) - Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) reported Wednesday a net loss attributable to Icahn Enterprises for the first quarter of $455 million or $0.71 per depositary unit, compared to $422 million or $0.79 per depositary unit in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter increased to $2.21 billion from $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year. Net sales also grew to $2.31 billion from last year's $2.00 billion.

As of March 31, 2026, indicative net asset value increased $201 million compared to December 31, 2025.

On May 4, 2026, the Board of Directors of the general partner of Icahn Enterprises declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.50 per depositary unit, which will be paid on or about June 25, 2026 to depositary unitholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2026.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, IEP is trading on the Nasdaq at $7.93, down $0.40 or 4.81 percent.

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