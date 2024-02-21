News & Insights

Markets
IEP

Icahn Enterprises Appoints Teno A CEO

February 21, 2024 — 09:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) revealed the appointment of Andrew Teno as chief executive officer.

Teno will assume the position from present CEO David Willetts, who is set to become chief executive officer at Pep Boys.

Teno has been with Icahn Capital as a portfolio manager since October 2020 and also serves as a director at Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) and Illumina, Inc. (ILMN).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IEP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.