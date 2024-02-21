Icahn Enterprises Appoints Teno A CEO

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) revealed the appointment of Andrew Teno as chief executive officer.

Teno will assume the position from present CEO David Willetts, who is set to become chief executive officer at Pep Boys.

Teno has been with Icahn Capital as a portfolio manager since October 2020 and also serves as a director at Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) and Illumina, Inc. (ILMN).

