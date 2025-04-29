iCAD, Inc. Partners with Microsoft to Integrate AI-Powered Mammography Solutions into ProFound Breast Health Suite

iCAD and Microsoft collaborate to enhance AI-powered mammography solutions within iCAD’s ProFound Breast Health Suite for improved cancer detection.

iCAD, Inc. has announced a partnership with Microsoft to integrate AI-powered mammography solutions into its ProFound Breast Health Suite via Microsoft’s Precision Imaging Network. This collaboration will enhance automated radiology reporting for patients and streamline workflows for radiologists using Microsoft’s PowerScribe platform. By hosting iCAD’s technology in the cloud, the partnership aims to improve breast health detection and patient outcomes. The announcement follows the recent FDA clearance of iCAD's ProFound Detection Version 4.0 for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis, which offers significant advancements in cancer detection capabilities. iCAD will showcase its technology at the upcoming SIIM25 Annual Meeting.

Potential Positives

iCAD's collaboration with Microsoft will enhance the accessibility of its AI-powered mammography solutions, integrating them into a widely used reporting platform, which could increase market reach and usage among healthcare providers.

The recent FDA clearance of iCAD’s ProFound Detection Version 4.0 marks a significant advancement in AI technology for breast cancer detection, particularly for complex cases and dense breast tissue, which may lead to improved patient outcomes.

This partnership positions iCAD to effectively transition to a SaaS model, potentially increasing recurring revenue streams and enhancing scalability.

By leveraging a network connecting over 17,000 healthcare facilities, iCAD can target a broader audience for its ProFound AI® technology, improving access to advanced breast cancer detection solutions nationwide.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes that future performance and acceptance of ProFound AI are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which may impact the company's growth and market penetration.

There is a mention of potential technological obsolescence and increased competition, which could threaten iCAD's position in the market.

The company acknowledges risks related to supply and manufacturing constraints that might affect its ability to fulfill orders, posing a risk to operational effectiveness.

FAQ

What is the collaboration between iCAD and Microsoft about?

The collaboration focuses on integrating AI-powered mammography solutions within iCAD's ProFound Breast Health Suite on Microsoft's Precision Imaging Network.

How will iCAD's solutions enhance cancer detection?

The solutions aim to elevate breast health detection and improve clinical workflows, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes.

What is the significance of PowerScribe in this partnership?

PowerScribe enables automated radiology reporting, allowing radiologists to efficiently create, review, and share diagnostic reports.

What recent FDA clearance did iCAD receive?

iCAD received FDA clearance for ProFound Detection Version 4.0, enhancing AI capabilities in digital breast tomosynthesis for better cancer detection.

Where will iCAD showcase its new technology?

iCAD will showcase its technology at the 2025 SIIM25 Annual Meeting + InformaticsTECH Expo in Portland, OR, from May 21st to May 23rd.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NASHUA, N.H., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



iCAD, Inc



. (NASDAQ: ICAD) (“iCAD” or the “Company”), a global leader in clinically proven AI-powered cancer detection solutions, announced today a collaboration with Microsoft, to include a set of AI-powered mammography solutions in iCAD’s ProFound Breast Health Suite on Microsoft’s Precision Imaging Network. The iCAD and Microsoft collaboration provides access to automated radiology mammography reporting for patients through Microsoft’s advanced radiology reporting platform, PowerScribe. iCAD’s ProFound AI



®



Breast Health Suite will be fully cloud-hosted across Microsoft’s extensive network, providing radiologists and healthcare providers with streamlined, AI-driven insights that help to elevate breast health detection, enhance clinical workflows, and ultimately aim to improve patient outcomes.





A majority of radiologists across the U.S. rely on PowerScribe, for its AI-based radiology reporting and workflow capabilities. As a mammography solution offered through Precision Imaging Network, iCAD will be uniquely optimized for integration within PowerScribe to enable radiologists to efficiently create, review, and share diagnostic reports, leveraging features that standardize language and automate routine tasks. Precision Imaging Network securely hosts third-party AI models with standardized integrations into radiology workflows.





“We are excited to partner with Microsoft to expand access to our AI solutions for breast cancer detection across a broader network of healthcare providers,” said Dana Brown, CEO and President of iCAD. “This collaboration supports our growth strategy by expanding the reach of our industry-leading technology, driving deeper market penetration, and advancing our transition to a SaaS model. Integrating ProFound AI results in the PowerScribe report aligns with our shared mission to improve cancer detection and care while empowering radiologists to deliver earlier, more accurate interpretations with greater confidence and efficiency.”





“With the integration of iCAD’s ProFound suite of breast health offerings with our Precision Imaging Network and PowerScribe solutions, we will help provide radiologists and patients with more accurate, actionable breast health insights, while streamlining mammography screening workflow, driving clinical and operational value at scale.” said Vikram Chhabra, General Manager, Diagnostic Solutions at Microsoft.





Precision Imaging Network provides streamlined access to a curated collection of third-party AI models through a single point of integration, empowering radiologists and healthcare systems to leverage AI insights directly within existing clinical workflows. Connecting over 17,000 healthcare facilities nationwide, Precision Imaging Network seamlessly integrates iCAD’s ProFound AI® technology, making it readily available to radiologists and specialty physicians across diverse healthcare environments. By embedding iCAD’s capabilities in cancer detection and density assessment, Precision Imaging Network delivers targeted, patient-specific insights with unprecedented efficiency.





This collaboration follows recent FDA clearance of iCAD’s ProFound Detection Version 4.0 for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT), marking a new era in AI-powered breast cancer detection. This fourth-generation AI solution utilizes advanced deep learning convolutional neural networks, achieving a 22% improvement in detecting complex and aggressive cancer subtypes over previous versions, with significant enhancements for dense breast tissue. ProFound Detection Version 4.0 is specifically designed to navigate the intricacies of DBT exams, achieving an 18% reduction in lesion markings to minimize potential false positives and streamline radiologists’ workflows. The solution also incorporates priors into the AI analysis, allowing radiologists to better assess changes over time, further supporting more accurate, personalized patient screening assessments.





iCAD will showcase this next-generation AI collaboration, along with its end-to-end breast health AI suite and the recently cleared ProFound Detection Version 4.0, at the upcoming 2025 SIIM25 Annual Meeting + InformaticsTECH Expo in Portland, OR from May 21st to May 23rd. Visit iCAD’s event page to learn more and book a live demonstration:



https://www.icadmed.com/about/news-events/upcoming-tradeshows-and-meetings/siim-2025/



.







About iCAD, Inc.







iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) is a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can’t hide by providing clinically proven AI-powered solutions that enable medical providers to accurately and reliably detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes. Headquartered in Nashua, N.H., iCAD’s industry-leading ProFound Breast Health Suite provides AI-powered mammography analysis for breast cancer detection, density assessment and risk evaluation. Used by thousands of providers serving millions of patients, ProFound is available in over 50 countries. In the last five years alone, iCAD estimates reading more than 40 million mammograms worldwide, with nearly 30% being tomosynthesis. For more information, including the latest in regulatory clearances, please visit



www.icadmed.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the expansion of access to the Company’s products, improvement of performance, acceleration of adoption, expected benefits of ProFound AI®, the benefits of the Company’s products, and future prospects for the Company’s technology platforms and products. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited, to the Company’s ability to achieve business and strategic objectives, the willingness of patients to undergo mammography screening, whether mammography screening will be treated as an essential procedure, whether ProFound AI will improve reading efficiency, improve specificity and sensitivity, reduce false positives and otherwise prove to be more beneficial for patients and clinicians, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties on our ability to fulfill our orders, uncertainty of future sales levels, to defend itself in litigation matters, protection of patents and other proprietary rights, product market acceptance, possible technological obsolescence of products, increased competition, government regulation, changes in Medicare or other reimbursement policies, risks relating to our existing and future debt obligations, competitive factors, the effects of a decline in the economy or markets served by the Company; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “believe,” “demonstrate,” “intend,” “expect,” “estimate,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “likely,” “seek,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company is under no obligation to provide any updates to any information contained in this release. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iCAD, please see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on the Investors section of our website at https://www.icadmed.com and on the SEC’s website at



http://www.sec.gov



.







