IBTF Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the IBTF ETF (Symbol: IBTF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.21, changing hands as high as $23.23 per share. IBTF shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBTF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IBTF's low point in its 52 week range is $22.97 per share, with $23.7375 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.21.
