IBTF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares— iBonds— Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: IBTF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.33, changing hands as low as $23.29 per share. iShares— iBonds— Dec 2025 Term Treasury shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBTF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBTF's low point in its 52 week range is $23.25 per share, with $23.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.29.

