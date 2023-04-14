IBTF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the IBTF ETF (Symbol: IBTF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.48, changing hands as low as $23.45 per share. IBTF shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBTF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBTF's low point in its 52 week range is $22.98 per share, with $24.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.48.

