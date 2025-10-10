Ibstock Now Expects H2 Adj. EBITDA To Be Similar To H1

(RTTNews) - Ibstock Plc (IBST.L) issued a trading update for the third quarter of the financial year ending 31 December 2025 and the year to date. The Group said a more uncertain near-term economic and political backdrop has led to a weaker than expected demand in both the Clay and Concrete businesses' core markets during the third quarter.

The Board now expects second half adjusted EBITDA to be similar to the first half of the year. Sales volumes in the second half are now expected to be in line with the first half of the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.