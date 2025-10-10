Markets

Ibstock Now Expects H2 Adj. EBITDA To Be Similar To H1

October 10, 2025 — 02:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ibstock Plc (IBST.L) issued a trading update for the third quarter of the financial year ending 31 December 2025 and the year to date. The Group said a more uncertain near-term economic and political backdrop has led to a weaker than expected demand in both the Clay and Concrete businesses' core markets during the third quarter.

The Board now expects second half adjusted EBITDA to be similar to the first half of the year. Sales volumes in the second half are now expected to be in line with the first half of the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.