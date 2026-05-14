Ibotta (IBTA) Price Target Increased by 18.37% to 33.81

The average one-year price target for Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) has been revised to $33.81 / share. This is an increase of 18.37% from the prior estimate of $28.56 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.63% from the latest reported closing price of $32.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ibotta. This is an decrease of 92 owner(s) or 41.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBTA is 0.28%, an increase of 181.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.61% to 15,313K shares. The put/call ratio of IBTA is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koch holds 4,389K shares representing 21.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,691K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares , representing an increase of 23.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBTA by 3.83% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 1,009K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 994K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBTA by 41.02% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 641K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBTA by 36.26% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 519K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company.

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