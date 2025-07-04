IBM's Neudesic Boosts Cloud Security Capabilities: An Ace Up Sleeve?

Neudesic, a subsidiary of International Business Machines Corporation IBM, has renewed its Cloud Security Specialization with Microsoft Corporation MSFT to continue delivering enterprise-grade security solutions across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The Microsoft certification validates Neudesic's ability to help clients protect critical infrastructure and data across Azure and on-premises systems by deploying Microsoft-native security capabilities. The renewal further underscores Neudesic’s deep integration with the Microsoft ecosystem, leveraging the latter’s Zero Trust model to offer customized solutions that meet the highest standards for performance, governance and compliance.



IBM acquired Neudesic, a leading U.S. cloud services consultancy specializing primarily in the Microsoft Azure platform, in February 2022. The buyout significantly expanded IBM's portfolio of hybrid multi-cloud services, offering digital transformation services across advisory, application development, cloud migration, DevOps, integration, data engineering, data visualization and hyper-automation. It extended IBM Consulting's skills and certifications across the health and life sciences, financial services, energy and utilities, professional services and retail industries.



Neudesic’s Microsoft certification provides clients with the confidence of working with a trusted advisor who would help reduce risk, improve resiliency and implement scalable security strategies across Azure and hybrid environments. This, in turn, will enable Neudesic to strengthen its leadership position in cloud security, likely translating to incremental revenues for its parent firm, IBM.

Other Tech Firms With Microsoft Cloud Security Specialization

Rubrik, Inc. RBRK boasts the Microsoft Cloud Security Specialization, which validates its robust capabilities in securing complex Azure-based environments, particularly in backup, posture management, DLP, recovery planning and generative AI-powered incident response. It integrates Rubrik Security Cloud with Microsoft Sentinel and Azure OpenAI Service to boost cyber recovery capabilities via generative AI. Rubrik recently launched a cyber resilience solution for Azure Blob Storage, offering features like data classification, posture assessment, continuous monitoring, cost management and rapid cleanup and recovery.



CDW Corporation CDW has achieved all Microsoft Advanced Security Specializations, including Cloud Security, demonstrating end-to-end Azure expertise. The specialization signals CDW’s capability to implement multi-layered protection across hybrid environments using Defender XDR, Sentinel, Azure services and advanced managed security services. The Microsoft certification also validates CDW’s expertise in deploying, managing and securing Azure cloud workloads for enterprise-scale clients while handling compliance and governance.

IBM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

IBM has surged 65.9% over the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 8.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, IBM trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 4, above the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBM’s earnings for 2025 has been on the rise over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

