IBM, WWF to Enhance Conservation for African Forest Elephants

International Business Machines Corporation IBM recently announced a collaboration with the World Wide Fund (“WWF”) for Nature - Germany to focus on advancing the conservation of critically endangered species.



Beginning with the conservation of African forest elephants, this collaborative effort seeks to combine IBM's technological prowess with WWF's conservation expertise to develop an AI-powered solution that will likely support the monitoring and protection of wildlife and ecosystems.



At the center of this collaboration is IBM's state-of-the-art Maximo Visual Inspection (MVI) technology. By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, this MVI technology promises to provide more accurate and detailed population estimates of these elephants by analyzing their unique physical characteristics from camera trap images. It is also expected to assess the financial value of nature's contributions to people (NCP), such as carbon sequestration provided by these elephants. These insights will likely benefit organizations focused on climate change mitigation and sustainable finance.



An individual African forest elephant can enhance a forest's net carbon capture capacity by nearly 250 acres, which is equivalent to offsetting a year’s worth of emissions from 2,047 cars. Per the International Monetary Fund, this can equate to a monetary value of up to $1.75 million per elephant, taking into account the carbon sequestration and other ecosystem services it provides.



As part of this collaboration, IBM will also utilize its cutting-edge Environmental Intelligence tools to monitor vegetation and biomass in areas where the elephants are active. This data will likely help predict the elephants' movements and better quantify the NCP services they provide, highlighted IBM.



The rising rates of elephant poaching in the Congo Basin highlight the urgent need for effective monitoring and conservation strategies. This collaboration between IBM and WWF represents a significant advancement in integrating technology with conservation efforts, aiming to enhance the protection of endangered species and support global sustainability goals.



By combining IBM’s technological capabilities with WWF’s conservation knowledge, the partnership is expected to make a substantial impact on preserving African forest elephants and their crucial role in maintaining healthy ecosystems.



Shares of IBM have gained 34.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 23.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.02%. In the last reported quarter, Arista delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%



CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1, is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 18.15%.



Harmonic Inc. HLIT enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.5% and currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.