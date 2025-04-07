IBM watsonx AI to Boost Fan Experience in 2025 Masters Tournament

International Business Machines Corporation IBM recently announced that it is collaborating with Masters tournament to launch a wide range of AI-native features to deliver an immersive digital experience for golf fans. The new features will be available on Masters App and Masters.com ahead of the 89th Master’s tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.



Since the introduction of Masters.com in 1996, IBM solutions have been the cornerstone of delivering world-class digital experiences to golf viewers worldwide. Several other major sporting organizations, including UFC, Wimbledon, US Open, ESPN Fantasy Football and Scuderia Ferrari HP, have been leveraging IBM’s advanced AI capabilities, underscoring the company’s deep expertise in this domain.



IBM is bringing strategic shot analysis with its new Hole Insights 2.0 features. It offer extensive insights related to every shot taken during the tournament. IBM AI features are powered by its Granite and various other large language models. The company has also used historical information of the tournament data spanning nine years and 180,000 shots and insights from golf experts to introduce its new AI-native features. It will offer predictive analytics during the game, forecasting how specific holes are likely to play based on past information. Data-backed recaps daily and throughout the tournament of how each hole has played will be available on the APP and the website.



Moreover, IBM has enhanced the Masters App for Apple Vision Pro users. The updated version offers a 3D visualization of Augusta National. The features will offer 3D views of each hole, along with elevation changes throughout the course. The AI narration features available in English and Spanish will enable an engaging and personalized experience for a vast pool of audiences.

Will This Development Drive IBM’s Share Performance?

IBM watsonx technology is a leading-edge AI and data platform engineered to augment AI-driven advancements in business operations across various industries. IBM is betting big on the Watsonx platform, which is the core technology platform for its AI capabilities. watsonx delivers the value of foundational models to the enterprise, enabling them to be more productive.



It is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting. The company boasts a strong presence across 175 countries worldwide. Several government and corporate enterprises in the healthcare, financial services and telecommunication sectors leverage IBM’s AI solution to optimize business processes, lower costs, and bolster their competitive edge. Several major sporting events worldwide are integrating IBM generative AI to enhance the fan experience, highlighting IBM’s growing prowess in AI innovation. This factor bodes well for long-term growth.

IBM’s Stock Price Movement

The stock has gained 19.8% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 27.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBM’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



InterDigital IDCC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the trailing four quarters, InterDigital delivered an earnings surprise of 158.41%. It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. InterDigital boasts a comprehensive portfolio of more than 33,000 granted patents and applications. The company witnessed an exceptional year in innovation in 2024, with more than 5,000 new patent filings worldwide.



CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. Headquartered in Hickory, NC, CommScope is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks. The company currently operates in three segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions, Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions and Access Network Solutions. CommScope has an established global manufacturing and distribution footprint. Its strategically located manufacturing hubs optimize product delivery timelines.



United States Cellular Corporation USM sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 150%.



U.S. Cellular has taken concrete steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. The company aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing superior quality network and national coverage. It is well-positioned to support the investment required for network enhancements, including the deployment of 5G technology.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.