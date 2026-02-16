IBM vs. Intel: Which AI-Focused Stock is the Better Buy Today?

International Business Machines Corporation IBM and Intel Corporation INTC are tech legacy firms that are increasingly focusing on emerging technologies, such as cloud computing and AI (artificial intelligence), and on patent-driven innovations to strike the right chord with investors. IBM offers cloud and data solutions that aid enterprises in digital transformation. In addition to hybrid cloud services, the company provides advanced information technology solutions, computer systems, quantum computing and supercomputing solutions, enterprise software, storage systems and microelectronics.



Intel, one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world and a key supplier of microprocessors and chipsets, is gradually shifting its focus toward data-centric businesses, such as AI and autonomous driving. The foundry operating model is a key component of the company's strategy, designed to reshape operational dynamics and drive greater transparency, accountability and focus on costs and efficiency.



Let us delve a little deeper into the companies’ competitive dynamics to understand which of the two is relatively better placed in the industry to warrant a place in your investment portfolio.

The Case for IBM

IBM is poised to benefit from healthy demand trends for hybrid cloud and AI, which drive the Software and Consulting segments. The company’s growth is expected to be aided by analytics, cloud computing and security in the long term. IBM’s watsonx platform is likely to be the core technology platform for its AI capabilities. watsonx delivers the value of foundational models to the enterprise, enabling higher productivity.



With a surge in traditional cloud-native workloads and associated applications, along with a rise in generative AI deployment, enterprises are currently managing huge cloud workloads. This has resulted in heterogeneous, dynamic and complex infrastructure strategies, which have led firms to undertake a cloud-agnostic and interoperable approach to highly secure multi-cloud management, translating into a healthy demand for IBM hybrid cloud solutions. The buyout of HashiCorp has significantly augmented IBM’s capabilities to assist enterprises in managing complex cloud environments, bringing additional functionalities for cloud infrastructure management and bolstering its hybrid multi-cloud approach.



Despite solid hybrid cloud and AI traction, IBM is facing stiff competition from Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN AWS and Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT Azure. Increasing pricing pressure is eroding margins, and profitability has trended down over the years, barring occasional spikes. The company’s ongoing, heavily time-consuming transition to the cloud business is a challenging task. Weaknesses in its traditional business and foreign exchange volatility remain significant concerns.

The Case for INTC

Intel is expanding its manufacturing capacity to accelerate its IDM 2.0 (Integrated Device Manufacturing) strategy. The company has launched Intel Core Ultra series 3 processor (code-named Panther Lake) in January and is set to launch Xeon 6+ (code-named Clearwater Forest) in the first half of 2026. Manufactured in a new, state-of-the-art factory in Chandler, AZ, both products are built on Intel 18A, the most advanced semiconductor process in the United States. Panther Lake is designed to power a broad spectrum of consumer and commercial AI PCs, gaming devices and edge solutions. Clearwater Forest is an E-core server processor that enables business enterprises to scale workloads, reduce energy costs and power more intelligent services.



Intel's innovative AI solutions are set to benefit the broader semiconductor ecosystem by driving down costs, improving performance and fostering an open, scalable AI environment. The company has secured a $5 billion investment from NVIDIA Corporation NVDA to jointly develop cutting-edge solutions that are likely to play an integral role in the evolution of the AI infrastructure ecosystem. Leveraging the core strengths of both firms, namely NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing and Intel’s CPU technologies and x86 ecosystem, the collaboration is expected to sow the seeds of innovation through the development of state-of-the-art custom data center and PC products.



However, Intel derives a significant part of its revenues from China. As Washington tightens restrictions on high-tech exports to China, Beijing has intensified its push for self-sufficiency in critical industries. This shift poses a dual challenge for Intel, as it faces potential market restrictions and increased competition from domestic chipmakers. The company is also lagging behind in the GPU and AI front compared to peers such as NVIDIA and AMD. Leading technology companies are reportedly piling up NVIDIA’s GPUs to build clusters of computers for their AI work, leading to exponential revenue growth. Moreover, margins are being adversely impacted by high fixed costs due to increased 18A volumes and unfavorable product mix. The company has reduced its capital expenditures and is focusing on simplifying parts of its portfolio to unlock efficiencies and create value.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for IBM & INTC?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBM’s 2026 sales implies a year-over-year rise of 5.5%, while that for EPS indicates growth of 6.7%. EPS estimates have increased 1.1% over the past 60 days to $12.37.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intel’s fiscal 2026 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 1.8%, while that for EPS implies a rise of 16.7%. The EPS estimates have declined 15.5% over the past 60 days to 49 cents per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance & Valuation of IBM & INTC

Over the past year, IBM has gained 0.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 92%. Intel has gained 98.2% over the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBM looks more attractive than Intel from a valuation standpoint. Going by the price/sales ratio, IBM’s shares currently trade at 3.44 forward sales, lower than 4.31 for Intel.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBM or INTC: Which is a Better Pick?

IBM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while Intel has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at the moment.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Both companies expect their sales and earnings to improve in 2026. IBM has shown a relatively steady revenue growth for the past few years, while Intel has been experiencing a decline. IBM is also trading relatively cheaply compared with Intel. However, in terms of price performance, Intel has outperformed IBM.



Nevertheless, with a stable free cash flow and software-driven recurring revenues leaning toward enterprise SaaS/AI transformation, along with a strong portfolio mix, operating leverage and solid yield from productivity initiatives, IBM appears to be comparatively better placed than Intel. In addition, IBM expects to deliver sustainable growth through advanced technology and deep consulting expertise. With a superior Zacks Rank and improving earnings estimate revisions, IBM seems to be a better investment option at the moment.

