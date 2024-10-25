IBM Unveils Gen-AI Powered Guardium Data Security Center Solution

International Business Machines Corporation IBM has introduced the IBM Guardium Data Security Center, designed to help organizations secure their data in diverse environments throughout its lifecycle with integrated controls. The platform features a single dashboard consolidating all data assets, allowing security teams to streamline monitoring, governance, detection, artificial intelligence (AI) security management and cryptography workflows. Enhanced with generative AI, it also creates risk summaries to boost productivity.

IBM Focuses on Unified Approach to Cloud & AI Data Security

As organizations navigate the complexities of hybrid cloud, AI and quantum computing, they face increased risks to critical data spanning medical records, intellectual property and essential infrastructure. In this changing landscape, a comprehensive approach to data protection is vital.



The IBM Guardium Data Security Center introduces powerful tools like IBM Guardium AI Security, designed to safeguard organizations' AI systems from vulnerabilities and governance lapses. This software not only manages security risks for sensitive AI data and models but also helps identify AI deployments, ensuring compliance and protecting crucial data through a centralized view of assets. By integrating with platforms like IBM watsonx.governance, it effectively tackles "shadow AI" models, bringing them under governance.



Moreover, the center includes IBM Guardium Quantum Safe, which helps organizations defend encrypted data against potential threats posed by advanced quantum computing. Leveraging insights from IBM Research and IBM Consulting, this solution enhances visibility into cryptographic security and addresses vulnerabilities. By consolidating policy enforcement, detected vulnerabilities and network usage into a unified dashboard, security analysts can efficiently monitor compliance and prioritize critical issues for remediation, ensuring robust protection against evolving cyber threats.

In August 2024, IBM announced the inclusion of two of its algorithms in the world’s first post-quantum cryptography standards established by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology. This milestone emphasizes IBM's commitment to protecting digital infrastructure from the emerging threats of quantum computing.



IBM is also enhancing its Verify portfolio, IBM Verify, by introducing decentralized identity features with IBM Verify Digital Credentials. IBM Verify serves as an identity access management (IAM) solution that safeguards identities across hybrid cloud environments. This new capability will allow users to digitize and manage their credentials, such as driver’s licenses, insurance cards, loyalty cards and employee badges. These credentials can be standardized, securely stored and shared with privacy protection and control.



With enhancements in cybersecurity leveraging generative AI, IBM is set for long-term success, with these innovations likely boosting its stock performance as it continues to augment its market position.

IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 57.1% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 58.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

