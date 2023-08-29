IBM Unveils Enterprise-Focused Advanced AI Platform Watsonx

International Business Machines Corporation IBM recently unveiled watsonx, a cutting-edge enterprise-focused AI and data platform designed to harness the power of advanced AI capabilities for businesses. AI has a profound impact across various industries and has become a fundamental driver of digital transformation for many organizations worldwide. Watsonx offers a new and innovative approach to integrating AI into business processes, enabling enterprises to advance their objectives and effectively expand their commercial horizons.



To remain competitive in today's dynamic business landscape, embracing AI is increasingly essential. It not only boosts efficiency and productivity but also enables companies to gain deeper insights into their operations and customers. It supports enterprises in a wide range of use cases, including workflow automation, reducing the burden of repetitive tasks, expediting customer response time, boosting code generation, application modernization and more.



Organizations often find it difficult to select the right AI solutions for their systems. AI models heavily rely on data and usage of unverified data are likely to lead to biased and inefficient outcomes. IBM Watsonx addresses these concerns and its unified platform enables enterprises to train, fine-tune and deploy AI solutions according to their requirements. Tailoring the AI per the business-specific needs significantly multiplies output. Watsonx exhibits greater flexibility and facilitates the seamless adaption of traditional machine learning models and generative AI into new scenarios.



Dependence on data also raises concerns related to data breaches and misuse of personal information. Watsonx mitigates this privacy concern as IBM does not retain any data used to train AI models by enterprises. This ensures greater security and privacy. It substantially strengthens enterprises' abilities to capitalize on the transformative power of AI.



IBM is betting big on the Watsonx platform, which is likely to be the core technology platform for its AI capabilities. This enterprise-ready AI and data platform comprises three products to help organizations accelerate and scale AI, namely, the watsonx.ai studio for new foundation models, generative AI and machine learning; the watsonx.data fit-for-purpose data store, built on an open lake house architecture; and the watsonx.governance toolkit to help enable AI workflows to be built with responsibility and transparency.



IBM is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting. The company’s growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing and security in the long haul. The combination of a better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and increased investment in growth opportunities will likely drive profitability.



The stock has gained 12.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 6.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 5.58%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



It provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.



Workday Inc. WDAY, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 15.38%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 14.40%.



Workday is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system, which makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 9.79%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 29.19%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.