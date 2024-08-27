IBM Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on IBM (NYSE:IBM), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in IBM often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for IBM. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 62% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $288,000, and 7 calls, totaling $298,514.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $230.0 for IBM over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for IBM's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across IBM's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $230.0, over the past month.

IBM Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.45 $6.2 $6.4 $190.00 $288.0K 1.2K 503 IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.15 $5.9 $6.05 $230.00 $75.6K 1.3K 125 IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $52.5 $52.1 $52.39 $150.00 $52.3K 194 10 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.65 $12.8 $13.53 $195.00 $43.2K 4.7K 51 IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $38.7 $38.7 $38.7 $170.00 $38.7K 475 14

About IBM

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, IBM's outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.

Having examined the options trading patterns of IBM, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of IBM Currently trading with a volume of 1,123,528, the IBM's price is up by 0.38%, now at $198.74. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

