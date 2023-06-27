IBM to Acquire Apptio to Enhance IT Automation Capabilities

International Business Machines Corporation IBM has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Apptio Inc., a prominent provider of financial and operational IT management and optimization software, for $4.6 billion. The transaction is likely to bolster IBM's IT automation capabilities, empowering enterprise leaders to generate incremental value across the technology domain.



Apptio is a well-established, profitable leader in technology business management and FinOps, serving in excess of 1,500 clients, including more than half of the Fortune 100. The company has built strong partnerships and integrations with industry giants such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Oracle and SAP. This aligns with IBM's commitment to fostering an open partner ecosystem.



In today's fast-paced digital landscape, organizations are undergoing rapid digital transformations, resulting in the expansion of IT environments across various public and private clouds and multiple service providers. To effectively manage this increased complexity, businesses are turning to Apptio's solutions, which offer integrated and simplified visibility into technology spend across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, labor and associated resources. By combining Apptio's offerings with IBM's IT automation software and Watson AI platform, organizations worldwide will gain the ability to optimize and streamline enterprise IT spend while achieving tangible financial and operational improvements.



Apptio's core offerings, delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS), comprise ApptioOne, Apptio Cloudability and Apptio Targetprocess. ApptioOne provides hybrid cloud spend management and optimization capabilities, enabling organizations to analyze, optimize and plan IT spend. Apptio Cloudability offers visibility and optimization for public cloud spend, connecting multi-cloud and SaaS infrastructure with cloud financial management best practices. Apptio Targetprocess provides agile investment planning capabilities, ensuring alignment of development resources with business outcomes.



IBM's acquisition of Apptio will provide clients with a comprehensive technology business management platform, effectively functioning as a "virtual command center" for spend management and optimization across their entire technology landscape. Furthermore, Apptio's anonymized IT spend data, amounting to $450 billion, will unlock valuable insights for clients and partners.



The acquisition reflects IBM's ongoing commitment to hybrid cloud and AI. It is expected to yield significant synergies in critical growth areas such as automation, Red Hat, IBM's AI portfolio and IBM Consulting. Additionally, Apptio will benefit from IBM's extensive global presence and established partnerships with leading systems integrators.



The transaction, expected to close in the latter half of 2023, is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. By joining forces, IBM and Apptio are poised to create a win-win scenario, propelling both companies to newer heights in the rapidly evolving landscape of technology optimization and management.



IBM expects its growth to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing and security services. A better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and increased investments in growth opportunities will likely drive its profitability.



However, IBM’s current, heavily time-consuming business model transition to the cloud is likely to be a headwind in the near term. Although the public cloud market is expected to be one of the fastest-growing IT categories, with about 25% to 30% CAGR over the next five years, IBM is unlikely to keep up with its competitors. High integration risks from a continuous acquisition spree are potent challenges.



In addition, weakness in its traditional business and foreign exchange volatility remain significant concerns. Also, higher profit on lower revenues indicates that the company has been cutting costs to maintain profits. We believe that the scope for further cost-cutting is limited. Consequently, if costs are further reduced, there could be a negative impact on product quality. It could also lead to an additional delay in launching products, denting its long-term growth potential to some extent.



The stock has lost 8.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 6.8%. We are impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

