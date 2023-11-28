IBM Solution to Optimize Data Management for AI applications

International Business Machines Corporation IBM introduced a cloud database solution, in collaboration with Amazon AMZN, to streamline the management of AI-driven data workloads. The integration of the IBM Db2 database with Amazon RDS is expected to deliver enhanced scalability and security in databases, empowering enterprises to extract more precise insights from their data. It gives the customer better flexibility by offering various AI workload optimization choices, whether on-premise or hybrid cloud architecture. Customers can also leverage the Amazon Web Services ("AWS") platform.



IBM Db2 is a suite of products that boasts a solid foundation in data management, with a strong customer portfolio that spans from banking, supply chain and retail sectors worldwide. On the other hand, Amazon RDS helps end users to easily develop, run and scale databases in the cloud. Combining IBM's decades-long expertise in database solutions with AWS cloud innovation will significantly boost efficiency in a cost-effective manner.



The general availability of Amazon RDS for Db2 will eliminate tedious database administrative tasks and automate processes such as provisioning, backups and monitoring. Clients can leverage the comprehensive AWS service suite to accelerate the implementation of generative AI priorities.



Customers opting to deploy Amazon RDS for Db2 will have access to IBM’s advanced technologies, encompassing watsonx data, AI, data fabric solutions, commercial databases and AI governance capabilities. These cutting-edge features will empower customers with best-in-class data management practices, enhancing operational productivity and simplifying the handling of critical workloads.



IBM’s latest cloud offerings, crafted in partnership with AWS, are engineered to harness the complete potential of data and improve the organization's decision-making. Advanced AI systems require a vast pool of data sets to function optimally. It necessitates the development of cloud-based data storage facilities, which offer improved scalability, affordability and remote access to data, fostering better collaboration among different teams. Businesses are witnessing a surge in data generation across their system, and reliance on AI models is growing industry-wide across the globe. IBM, with its recent venture, is aiming to capitalize on this trend and augment commercial expansion.



The company is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in the Software and Consulting segments. Its growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing and security in the long haul. A combination of a better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and increased investment in growth opportunities will likely drive profitability.



IBM is betting big on the Watsonx platform, which is likely to be the core technology platform for its AI capabilities. Watsonx delivers the value of foundational models to the enterprise, enabling them to be more productive. This enterprise-ready AI and data platform comprises three products to help organizations accelerate and scale AI: the watsonx.ai studio for new foundation models, generative AI and machine learning, the watsonx.data fit-for-purpose data store, built on an open lake house architecture, and the watsonx.governance toolkit to help enable AI workflows to be built with responsibility and transparency.



The stock has gained 6.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 3.5%.



IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Model N Inc MODN, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 20.78%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 3.33%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MODN provides revenue management solutions for life sciences and technology companies, including applications for configuration, price, quote, rebate management and regulatory compliance.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista delivered an earnings surprise of 12%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



ANET holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gigabit high-performance switching products and is well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

