IBM selected as Fan Engagement, Data Analytics Partner for Scuderia Ferrari

IBM (IBM) has entered into a multi-year agreement with Ferrari (RACE) to become the official Fan Engagement and Data Analytics Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP, the most renowned Formula 1 team, starting in 2025. IBM and Scuderia Ferrari HP will conceive, develop, and deliver world-class digital experiences to bring racing enthusiasts closer than ever to the racing team. IBM and Scuderia Ferrari HP will develop a fully reimagined mobile app to be unveiled during the 2025 season. This includes applying IBM’s technology and consulting expertise to analyze and transform Ferrari’s massive volume and variety of data – both current and historical – into custom insights, personalized content, and innovative features designed to supercharge the fan experience. IBM will also provide its new cutting-edge technology and data-driven solutions to increase speed and production.

