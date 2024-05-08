IBM, SAP Plan To Collaborate For New Generative AI Capabilities

(RTTNews) - Global hybrid cloud and AI provider IBM (IBM) and applications, technology, and services provider SAP SE (SAP) Wednesday announced a plan to collaborate for new generative AI capabilities and industry-specific cloud solutions.

IBM said a shared approach to generative AI, built on an open ecosystem, trust and purpose-built models, will help empower clients to optimize business outcomes.

The expanded partnership is expected to help joint customers reach new heights by innovating through the cloud, data and business AI.

IBM plans to develop prescriptive industry value maps and clients will be able to access all of the new AI solutions through the global IBM Innovation Studios and SAP Experience Center sites.

