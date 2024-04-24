IBM Reportedly in Advanced Discussions to Acquire HashiCorp

International Business Machines Corporation IBM is in advanced discussions to purchase HashiCorp Inc. HCP, per a Wall Street Journal report. Based in California, HashiCorp is a software company that enables organizations to efficiently automate multi-cloud and hybrid environments with its Infrastructure Lifecycle Management and Security Lifecycle Management solutions.



Earlier this year, a Bloomberg article hinted at HashiCorp considering a potential sale. The company has consistently exceeded earnings expectations, delivering a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 164.58% on average. In the last reported quarter, both the top line and bottom line of HCP surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. At present, HCP has a market capitalization of approximately $5.8 billion, while IBM stands at $167 billion.



In the backdrop of an evolving digital landscape and growing cloud adoption, businesses are seeking solutions to simplify cloud resource management and automation. To capitalize on this trend, IBM is making substantial investments to enhance its hybrid cloud portfolio.



It is placing strong emphasis on a multi-cloud approach, which involves utilizing cloud services from multiple vendors. This strategy empowers businesses to improve performance, optimize expenses and mitigate risks associated with vendor lock-in. Moreover, IBM hybrid cloud blends in public cloud, private cloud and on-premises infrastructure to develop a single, flexible, cost-optimal IT infrastructure. IBM’s offerings include a range of cloud deployment and management tools that are portable across different cloud environments.

Several leading enterprises across industries, such as Samsung, Autodesk, Lufthansa, including IBM, have utilized HCP’s services in the past. HashiCorp's widely used offerings streamline the deployment, scaling and security of applications across various cloud environments.

The rumored acquisition will significantly augment IBM’s capabilities to assist enterprises in managing complex cloud environments. Moreover, HashiCorp’s tool sets will likely complement IBM RedHat’s portfolio bringing additional functionalities for cloud infrastructure management. Integration of HCP’s cloud software capabilities will bolster IBM’s hybrid multi-cloud approach.

IBM had announced more than 10 acquisitions in the past year, including a $2.13 billion deal to acquire Software AG’s iPaaS (integration platform-as-a-service) businesses. However, the $34 billion Red Hat buyout remains its biggest acquisition to date. In a broader context, IBM’s acquisition strategy highlights its long-term vision to develop a robust and resilient cloud portfolio catering to the diverse needs of businesses across sectors. Looking ahead, IBM is expected to pursue strategic buyouts and foster innovation to strengthen its position as a leading provider of hybrid cloud solutions.



The stock has gained 45.6% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 35.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

