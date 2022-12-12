IBM, Rapidus Partner To Build Advanced Semiconductor Technology And Ecosystem In Japan

(RTTNews) - IBM (IBM) and Rapidus has formed strategic partnership to build advanced semiconductor technology and ecosystem in Japan.

As part of the partnership, Rapidus and IBM will further develop IBM's breakthrough 2 nanometer node technology for implementation by Rapidus at its fab in Japan.

As part of theagreement, Rapidus scientists and engineers will work alongside IBM Japan and IBM researchers at the Albany NanoTech Complex owned and operated by NY CREATES in Albany, New York.

Rapidus is planning to deploy differentiated strategies in manufacturing, including automation and efficiency, to ensure speed to market and competitiveness. Rapidus expects to start mass-production of its 2 nm technology in the latter half of the 2020s.

