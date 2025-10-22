IBM Posts Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - IBM (IBM) Wednesday reported third-quarter net income was $1.74 billion or $1.84 per share, compared to a net loss of $330 million or $0.36 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $2.65 per share, compared to $2.30 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $16.33 billion, up from $14.97 billion last year.

Looking ahead, the company now expects constant currency revenue growth of more than 5% for the full year.

