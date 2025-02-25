IBM Plans To Acquire DataStax To Support Generative AI Needs

(RTTNews) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Tuesday announced its plan to acquire DataStax, an AI and data solution provider. The planned acquisition will help maximize the impact of generative AI needs for the enterprise. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

DataStax is the creator of AstraDB and DataStax Enterprise, NoSQL and vector database capabilities powered by Apache Cassandra; and Langflow, the open-source tool and community for low-code AI application development.

IBM said it will continue to support and innovate with the open-source Apache Cassandra, Langflow, Apache Pulsar, and OpenSearch communities in which DataStax participates.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

