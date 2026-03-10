IBM Partners With SEI on Agentic AI: Will it Boost Profits?

International Business Machines Corporation IBM has joined hands with SEI Investments Company SEIC to speed up enterprise transformation using agentic AI, automation and modern technologies in order to improve operational efficiency. This partnership highlights IBM’s role in helping companies use AI and automation to create long-term value for clients.



Per the deal, IBM Consulting will work with SEI to review its systems and workflows using data-driven insights. The focus will be on advancing automation, process redesign, and enterprise-wide modernization. By streamlining routine tasks, automating client interactions, and ensuring consistent outcomes, the initiative aims to improve productivity and boost the overall client experience.



IBM’s watsonx Orchestrate is an integrated platform that helps organizations build and manage AI agents to automate tasks and improve decision-making while working smoothly with existing systems. It has also launched Enterprise Advantage to help businesses expand the use of agentic AI across hybrid cloud environments and move from small pilot projects to large-scale deployments using its expertise and AI tools.



The company is strengthening its agentic AI strategy through initiatives like the Agentic AI Innovation Center, where clients and partners can build and test AI agents. With its expanding AI platforms and consulting services, IBM continues to help organizations adopt AI and automation to improve efficiency and drive digital transformation.

How Are Competitors Performing on Agentic AI?

IBM faces competition from Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL. Microsoft is expanding agentic AI through its Microsoft Copilot platform by adding AI agents that can automate tasks across apps like Word, Excel, Outlook and Teams. It is also introducing new tools and industry-specific AI agents to help businesses automate workflows and improve productivity. Microsoft has partnered with Tech Mahindra to launch an agentic AI platform built on Azure and Microsoft Fabric to help telecom companies automate decisions and modernize data operations.



Google is advancing its agentic AI through its Gemini platform, which allows AI agents to perform complex multi-step tasks and automate workflows for users and businesses. The company has also introduced tools like Gemini Enterprise and projects such as Project Mariner to help AI agents browse the web, complete tasks and improve productivity. Google Cloud partnered with Cognizant to deploy Google Gemini-based agentic AI solutions that help automate enterprise workflows and business operations.

IBM’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

IBM shares have gained 1.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 103.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, IBM trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.31, below the industry average of 4.41.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 1.06% to $12.37 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have increased 1.8% to $13.30.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.