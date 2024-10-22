IBM to launch IBM Guardium Data Security Center, with generative AI feature

As hybrid cloud, AI-and quantum-related risks upend the traditional data security paradigm, IBM (IBM) is launching IBM Guardium Data Security Center, allowing organizations to protect data in any environment, throughout its full lifecycle, and with unified controls. IBM Guardium Data Security Center provides a common view of organizations’ data assets, empowering security teams to integrate workflows and address data monitoring and governance, data detection and response, data and AI security posture management, and cryptography management together in a single dashboard. IBM Guardium Data Security Center includes generative AI capabilities to help generate risk summaries and boost security professionals’ productivity. The center features IBM Guardium AI Security, software to help protect organizations’ AI deployments from security vulnerabilities and data governance policy violations at a time when generative AI adoption – and the risk of “shadow AI,” the presence of unsanctioned models – is surging. IBM Guardium Data Security Center also features IBM Guardium Quantum Safe, software that helps clients to protect encrypted data from the potential risk of future cyberattacks driven by bad actors who gain access to cryptographically relevant quantum computers. IBM Guardium Quantum Safe builds upon expertise from IBM Research – including IBM’s post-quantum cryptography algorithms , and IBM Consulting.

