IBM Expands Lightedge Tie-Up for Improved Cloud Offering: Worth a Buy?

International Business Machines Corporation IBM has extended its collaboration with Lightedge for a seamless integration of IBM Power Virtual Server (PowerVS) into the latter’s core hybrid cloud offering. This cloud-based infrastructure service will enable the nation's largest private IBM Power Cloud provider (by number of Logical Partitions) to offer customers a wider array of hybrid cloud options for the evolving workloads.



Lightedge's IBM Power Cloud serves as the infrastructure backbone for some of the leading business enterprises in North America. The integration of PowerVS support has enabled Lightedge to eliminate the complexity organizations face when managing IBM Power environments across multiple providers and platforms. It offers customers a single, trusted partner capable of supporting every tier of a modern hybrid cloud strategy.

Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand Aids IBM

IBM is poised to benefit from healthy demand trends for hybrid cloud and AI, which drive the Software and Consulting segments. The company’s growth is expected to be aided by analytics, cloud computing and security in the long run. A combination of a better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and increased investment in growth opportunities will likely boost profitability.



With a surge in traditional cloud-native workloads and associated applications, along with a rise in generative AI deployment, there is a radical expansion in the number of cloud workloads that enterprises are currently managing. This has resulted in heterogeneous, dynamic and complex infrastructure strategies, which have led firms to undertake a cloud-agnostic and interoperable approach to highly secure multi-cloud management, translating into a healthy demand for IBM hybrid cloud solutions.



The buyout of HashiCorp has significantly augmented IBM’s capabilities to assist enterprises in managing complex cloud environments. HashiCorp’s tool sets complement IBM RedHat’s portfolio, bringing additional functionalities for cloud infrastructure management and bolstering its hybrid multi-cloud approach.

watsonX Platform Lends Support to IBM

IBM’s watsonx platform is likely to be the core technology platform for its AI capabilities. watsonx delivers the value of foundational models to the enterprise, enabling them to be more productive. This enterprise-ready AI and data platform comprises three products to help organizations accelerate and scale AI: the watsonx.ai studio for new foundation models, generative AI and machine learning, the watsonx.data fit-for-purpose data store built on an open lake house architecture and the watsonx.governance toolkit to help enable AI workflows to be built with responsibility and transparency.

Price Performance

IBM has surged 12.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 270.8%, outperforming peers like Microsoft Corporation MSFT, but lagging Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN. While Amazon has inched up 30.9%, Microsoft declined 2.6% over this period.

One-Year Price Performance of IBM



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Estimate Revision Trend

IBM is currently witnessing an uptrend in estimate revisions. Earnings estimates for IBM for 2026 have moved up 6.3% to $12.40 over the past year, while the same for 2027 has increased 5.1% to $13.36. The positive estimate revision portrays bullish sentiments about the stock’s growth potential.



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Stiff Competition, Price Wars Hurt IBM’s Growth

Despite solid hybrid cloud and AI traction, IBM is facing stiff competition from Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Increasing pricing pressure is eroding margins, and profitability has trended down over the years, barring occasional spikes. Weaknesses in its traditional business and foreign exchange volatility remain a significant concern.



The company faces a potent threat from AI firm Anthropic as the latter’s Claude Code tool can modernize legacy COBOL systems — a foundational programming language deeply embedded in IBM’s mainframe ecosystem. With Claude Code proposing to substantially automate code exploration, documentation, refactoring and security analysis, it threatened to reduce enterprises’ reliance on specialized legacy service providers like IBM, bringing its sustenance at stake.



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End Note

With solid fundamentals and healthy revenue-generating potential driven by robust demand trends, IBM is witnessing a steady growth curve. The company is likely to benefit from increasing client demands to modernize core systems, redesign workflows and extract more value from huge troves of data. A strong emphasis on quantum computing and hybrid cloud, and an AI focus are driving value for customers. With improving earnings estimates, the stock is witnessing a positive investor perception.



However, IBM’s growth is dented by high operating costs and stiff competition that reduce its profitability. The company faces a potent threat from Anthropic and needs to fine-tune its business model to remain competitive. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IBM appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and new investors can be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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