IBM Enhances Qiskit for Seamless Complex Quantum Computing

International Business Machines Corporation IBM has announced significant updates to Qiskit, its widely used quantum software platform. Launched in 2017, Qiskit has grown from a simple software development kit (SDK) to a comprehensive quantum software stack. This evolution is designed to maximize the performance of IBM's quantum hardware, allowing users to run increasingly complex quantum circuits.



Since its inception, Qiskit has enabled over 550,000 users to execute more than 3 trillion quantum circuits. The latest version includes a stable release of Qiskit SDK v1.x, which offers improved capabilities for building, optimizing and visualizing quantum circuits. Notably, the Qiskit Transpiler Service leverages AI to optimize quantum circuits, making them 39 times faster and reducing memory usage threefold compared to previous versions. This AI-powered optimization, combined with heuristic techniques, significantly reduces circuit depth, enhancing overall performance.



IBM’s Qiskit stack now features a range of services tailored for various user needs. The Qiskit Runtime Service simplifies the execution of quantum circuits, while the Qiskit Code Assistant, powered by watsonx-based generative AI models, automates the development of quantum code. Additionally, the Qiskit Serverless tool facilitates quantum-centric supercomputing workloads across both quantum and classical hardware.



These enhancements provide IBM Quantum Network members with the most advanced tools to discover new quantum algorithms. As users seek to achieve quantum advantage — where quantum computers outperform classical ones — Qiskit’s comprehensive stack is pivotal. The platform supports mapping problems for efficient execution on quantum hardware, optimizing these problems and executing them effectively, bridging the gap between classical and quantum computation.



Clients like E.ON and Los Alamos National Laboratory have already reported substantial advancements using Qiskit. E.ON leverages Qiskit to navigate complexities in the energy sector, while Los Alamos uses it for daily interactions with IBM's quantum hardware. Moreover, institutions like Brookhaven National Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory have integrated Qiskit into their research and educational programs, highlighting its utility in advancing scientific applications and preparing the quantum workforce of the future.



IBM's commitment to quantum computing is further demonstrated by its progress on the IBM Quantum Development and Innovation Roadmap. As the company continues to develop error-corrected systems, Qiskit will remain a critical component, facilitating the collaborative development of new quantum algorithms and applications. This comprehensive software stack is designed to support the integration of quantum processing units, GPUs and CPUs, paving the way for a new paradigm of quantum-centric supercomputing.



As IBM progresses toward error-corrected quantum systems, Qiskit will continue to be a cornerstone of collaborative quantum algorithm development. This aligns with IBM's vision of integrating quantum, classical and AI resources into a new high-performance computing paradigm, defined by quantum-centric supercomputing. This advancement positions IBM to capture significant value in the rapidly evolving quantum computing market.



