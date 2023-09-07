IBM Enhances Data Security Across Multi-Cloud Environments

International Business Machines Corporation IBM has unveiled an expanded version of the IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center, a comprehensive suite of modernized cloud security and compliance solutions. These solutions are specifically designed to assist enterprises in mitigating risk and safeguarding their data across hybrid, multi-cloud environments and workloads.



With the increasing complexity of global regulations and emerging threats, organizations are seeking effective ways to ensure their resiliency, performance, security and compliance while minimizing operational costs. IBM's latest offering aims to address these concerns head-on.



IBM's commitment to helping highly regulated industries like financial services innovate while safeguarding sensitive data is commendable. The IBM Cloud Framework for financial services is a powerful tool for navigating evolving cloud risk regulations.



Recent research from IBM reveals that over 77% of global business leaders have adopted a hybrid cloud approach. However, more than half of them express concerns about security and the complexity of maintaining compliance in the cloud. IBM's expanded Cloud Security and Compliance Center seeks to alleviate these concerns by providing a centralized dashboard for continuous monitoring and management of security and compliance across hybrid and public cloud environments.



This newly introduced solution, developed in collaboration with Baffle, Inc., adds an extra layer of data encryption, utilizing format-preserving encryption and anonymization technology. It safeguards sensitive data used in business applications and AI workloads, ensuring data remains secure as it enters the cloud and flows through the analytics pipeline.



IBM's expanded Cloud Security and Compliance Center suite also includes features like enhanced cloud security posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlement management and intelligent automation technology, all tailored to protect hybrid, multi-cloud environments and workloads. Additionally, it offers visibility into third- and fourth-party risk postures and expanded compliance capabilities.



Such innovative solutions position the company as a key player in the evolving landscape of cloud security. By providing a comprehensive suite of solutions and partnering with industry leaders, IBM stands to gain a strong foothold in helping organizations address their security and compliance needs, while supporting their journey toward hybrid cloud modernization.



IBM expects its growth to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing and security services. A better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and increased investments in growth opportunities will likely drive its profitability. IBM is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting.



The stock has gained 15.9% over the past year compared with the industry's growth of 11.3%.



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

