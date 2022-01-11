Markets
IBM Buys Envizi

(RTTNews) - IBM (IBM) has acquired Envizi, a data and analytics software provider for environmental performance management. Financial details were not disclosed. Envizi serves leading brands such as Microsoft, Qantas, CBRE, Uber, abrdn and Celestica. The acquisition closed on January 11, 2022.

IBM noted that the company is already using Envizi to help streamline tracking and reporting of its progress against the company's own goals in renewable electricity procurement and greenhouse gas emissions reduction.

IBM said Envizi will also help expand IBM Consulting's sustainability practice.

