IBM and VMware Collaborate to Augment Secure Cloud Solutions

International Business Machines IBM and VMware, Inc. VMW have announced that they will assist global clients and partners in improving mission-critical workloads alongside accelerating time-to-value in hybrid cloud environments.

In situations where workloads need to remain on-premises, VMware workloads are now supported by IBM Cloud Satellite. With the help of IBM Cloud Satellite, a unified and secured layer of cloud-based services is brought to clients.

Ever since the launch of the Joint Innovation Fund of IBM and VMware, AI-focused projects and 20 hybrid clouds have undergone completion to address the client requirements for mission-critical VMware workloads. The new agreement will enhance the innovations of the Lab for another three years so that new products and solutions can be developed.

IBM will help clients improve their hybrid cloud journeys and business transformations by being Global Systems Integrator for VMware. As a result, clients running applications across more than one cloud will obtain assistance regarding security, management and reliability in such situations.

VMware’s offerings in domains such as SDDC, hybrid cloud and EUC have increased its market share. The inclusion of the Carbon Black solution enables VMware’s existing security portfolio to reduce the attack surface and develop deep protection across applications, endpoints and infrastructure, radically and uniquely.

IBM’s acquisition of Red Hat has enhanced the Open Hybrid Architecture Initiative of the company. The deal has changed the dynamics of “cloud market for business” as it is the largest acquisition made by IBM. Red Hat’s and IBM’s hybrid cloud solutions are being used by more than 4000 clients.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBM has spun off its legacy Managed Infrastructure Service business to accelerate its hybrid cloud growth strategy with a focus on accelerated digital transformation. Its growth is anticipated to be primarily driven by security, cloud computing and analytics in the long run.

The stock has lost 7.6% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 16.3%.

IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

