Markets
IBM

IBM And Tokyo Electron Extends Collaboration For Advanced Semiconductor Technology

April 02, 2025 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - IBM and Tokyo Electron has announced an extension of their agreement for the joint research and development of advanced semiconductor technologies.

The new 5-year agreement will focus on the continued advancement of technology for next-generation semiconductor nodes and architectures to power the age of generative AI.

The agreement builds on a more than two-decade partnership between IBM and TEL for joint research and development.

"The work IBM and TEL have done together over the last 20 years has helped to push the semiconductor technology innovation to provide many generations of chip performance and energy efficiency to the semiconductor industry," said Mukesh Khare, GM of IBM Semiconductors and VP of Hybrid Cloud, IBM. "We are thrilled to be continuing our work together at this critical time to accelerate chip innovations that can fuel the era of generative AI."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IBM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.