IBKR's Customer Accounts Grow in August 2025: What's Behind it?

Amid a favorable trading backdrop, Interactive Brokers’ IBKR Electronic Brokerage segment reported a 32% year-over-year rise in total customer accounts in August 2025. Compared with the previous month, customer accounts grew 2% to 4.05 million.



Net new accounts in August were 96,100, up 44% year over year and 4% from July 2025. Total client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) were 3,488,000, representing a 29% increase from August 2024 but a marginal decline from July 2025.



Along with heightened market volatility and increased client participation, factors that drove the rise in customer accounts include targeted product innovations, efficient onboarding, global expansion and increased visibility via IBKR’s strategic moves like the stock split and S&P 500 inclusion.



Interactive Brokers’ continued efforts to diversify its product suite and develop proprietary software to automate broker-dealer functions, along with the company’s solid DART numbers, have been aiding top-line growth. Over the last five years (2019-2024), the company’s total net revenues witnessed a compound annual growth rate of 21.8%, with the upward momentum continuing in the first half of 2025.



Given its technological superiority, IBKR’s revenues are expected to continue to improve in the near term, supported by higher client acquisitions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 and 2026 revenues is $5.68 billion and $6.03 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.8% and 6.2%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Interactive Brokers’ Other Key Metrics for August

Cleared average DARTs per customer accounts (on an annualized basis) were 187. The metric declined 6% on a year-over-year basis and 4% from July 2025.



Total options contracts were 135.8 million in August 2025, up 22% year over year and 3% from the previous month. Futures contracts declined 14% year over year but increased 4% from the previous month to 17.2 million.



Client equity was $713.2 billion, which grew 38% year over year and 4% sequentially. Interactive Brokers recorded client credits balance of $146.4 billion, rising 31% from August 2024 and up marginally from July 2025. The company's customer margin loan balance of $71.8 billion increased 31% from the year-ago month and 6% from last month.

Efforts Taken by IBKR’s Peers to Expand Product Offerings

IBKR’s key competitors, TradeWeb Markets Inc. TW and Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD, have also been rolling out products to bolster their market share.



TradeWeb launched electronic portfolio trading for European government bonds, spanning UK Gilts, EUR and single currency notes. Also, Tradeweb was the first platform to introduce corporate bonds portfolio trading in 2019.



Likewise, Robinhood has been diversifying its offerings to capitalize on investor demands. A couple of months ago, HOOD launched Robinhood Legend in the U.K. In March 2025, the company introduced Robinhood Strategies, Robinhood Banking and Robinhood Cortex to boost wealth management offerings and the prediction markets hub.



In February 2025, Robinhood launched options trading in the U.K., while in January, it launched Futures.

IBKR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

Shares of Interactive Brokers have rallied 30.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 20.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, IBKR trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 31.37, well above the industry average of 14.70.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Interactive Brokers’ 2025 and 2026 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 11.4% and 6.2%, respectively. Over the past 30 days, earnings estimates for both years have been revised upward.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Interactive Brokers sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

