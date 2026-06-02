IBKR Deepens AI Push With Claude Integration & Smart Tools

Interactive Brokers IBKR is expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy with the integration of Claude, the AI assistant developed by Anthropic. The new offering is designed to help investors conduct research, analyze market opportunities and navigate the platform through natural-language conversations.



Clients will be able to connect their existing brokerage accounts with Claude through a certified integration that can be activated in minutes using standard IBKR login credentials. The service does not require users to open another brokerage account or pay additional fees.



Built on IBKR's established application programming interface (API) infrastructure, the integration will allow AI-powered assistants to access information such as portfolio holdings, pending orders, trading records, margin details and real-time market data. The company has emphasized security by ensuring that login credentials and API keys are not shared with the AI provider or stored on users' devices.



With the integration in place, investors can interact with the AI using conversational prompts to obtain insights about their portfolios and broader market conditions. The system can also create trade recommendations based on those insights. However, all proposed trades must be reviewed and approved by clients through a dedicated AI Instructions section before they are submitted, maintaining human oversight in the process.

IBKR Expands AI-Powered Research Capabilities

The Claude integration complements a range of AI tools already available across IBKR's platforms. One of the standout features is AI Screeners, which simplify stock discovery by allowing investors to describe investment criteria in everyday language. Rather than relying on traditional filters, users can enter a natural-language prompt and receive ranked results from a universe of more than 70,000 global stocks.



The company also offers Investment Themes, a tool aimed at helping investors identify opportunities tied to broad market trends. Users can search topics such as clean energy or cloud computing and gain insights into the companies, industries and developments associated with those themes. This enables investors to explore long-term growth areas more efficiently.

IBKR Enhances Market Connectivity & Portfolio Insights

Another feature, Connections, provides a broader perspective on how securities are linked across financial markets. By entering a stock symbol, investors can view related companies, sector exchange-traded funds, derivatives, thematic datasets and event contracts from a single interface, helping them better understand investment ecosystems.



Interactive Brokers has also extended AI functionality to portfolio management through Ask IBKR. The tool allows users to ask questions about their holdings in plain language and receive responses based on their account data. Whether assessing sector exposure or portfolio concentration, investors can quickly obtain personalized insights without manually analyzing their accounts.



To help users stay informed, AI News Summaries deliver concise updates focused on the stocks and sectors within their portfolios and watch lists. The feature highlights significant developments and surfaces the most relevant news, allowing investors to monitor market-moving events more effectively.



Together, these capabilities reflect IBKR's growing commitment to using AI to simplify research, improve portfolio oversight and enhance the overall investing experience.

IBKR’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the last six months, Interactive Brokers shares have gained 36.5%, outperforming the industry’s 1.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

IBKR’s Competitive Landscape

Interactive Brokers is not alone in embedding AI into investing workflows. Several brokerages and investment platforms have accelerated their AI initiatives over the past year, though their approaches differ.



Among retail brokers, Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD has taken one of the boldest steps. The company launched AI-enabled trading accounts that allow users to connect AI agents, including Claude and ChatGPT-based tools, to analyze portfolios and execute stock trades within predefined limits. Robinhood is also extending AI capabilities to credit-card purchases through agent-driven workflows.



Charles Schwab SCHW incorporated an AI assistant into its platform, with a focus on helping investors navigate research, educational content and trading tools. Rather than emphasizing autonomous trading, Schwab's approach centers on improving investor support and platform usability.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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