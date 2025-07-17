And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of QQWZ, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 0.8%, and Microsoft is higher by about 0.7%.
VIDEO: IBIT, QQWZ: Big ETF Inflows
