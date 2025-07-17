Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, which added 32,760,000 units, or a 2.7% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of QQWZ, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 0.8%, and Microsoft is higher by about 0.7%.

VIDEO: IBIT, QQWZ: Big ETF Inflows

