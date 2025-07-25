Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, which added 32,320,000 units, or a 2.6% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Advisorshares HVAC And Industrials ETF, which added 20,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of HVAC, in morning trading today Amphenol is up about 1.1%, and Ferguson Enterprises is lower by about 0.2%.

VIDEO: IBIT, HVAC: Big ETF Inflows

