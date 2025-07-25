And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Advisorshares HVAC And Industrials ETF, which added 20,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of HVAC, in morning trading today Amphenol is up about 1.1%, and Ferguson Enterprises is lower by about 0.2%.
VIDEO: IBIT, HVAC: Big ETF Inflows
