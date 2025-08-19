Markets
IBIO

IBio Prices $50 Mln Public Offering To Advance Preclinical Antibody Programs

August 19, 2025 — 11:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - iBio, Inc. (IBIO), an AI-driven developer of precision antibody therapies, has priced an underwritten public offering of pre-funded warrants for 71.54 million shares and accompanying Series G and Series H warrants, raising approximately $50 million in gross proceeds.

The securities are priced at $0.699 each, with closing expected on or about August 22, 2025.

The pre-funded warrants are immediately exercisable until fully exercised, while the Series G and Series H warrants carry an exercise price of $0.70 per share and may be exercised for cash or on a cashless basis. If fully exercised in cash, the warrants could generate an additional $50 million.

The Series G warrants expire on the earlier of five years from issuance or 30 trading days after iBio announces acceptance of a clinical trial submission. Series H warrants issued upon exercise of the Series G warrants will expire four years from closing.

Proceeds will be used to advance iBio's preclinical cardiometabolic programs, including IBIO-610 and IBIO-600, through key milestones, as well as to progress other pipeline assets and support working capital needs.

Leerink Partners acted as lead bookrunner, joined by LifeSci Capital and Oppenheimer & Co., with Brookline Capital Markets serving as financial advisor.

The offering is being made under iBio's effective shelf registration on Form S-3 via prospectus supplement and base prospectus filed with the SEC.

IBIO currently trades at $0.7329 or 1.3328% lower on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IBIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.