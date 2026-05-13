IBEX To Repurchase $20 Mln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - IBEX Ltd. (IBEX), on Wednesday, announced a share repurchase program authorizing the company to buyback up to $20 million of its common stock over the next 12 months.

IBEX said the repurchase program will be funded through existing cash balance and free cash flow.

Chief Executive Officer Bob Dechant said the new repurchase program reflects confidence in the company's business strength, financial position, and growth trajectory, while supporting shareholder value through disciplined capital deployment.

in the pre-market trading, IBEX is 1.61% higher at $31.52 on the Nasdaq.

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