IBEX Limited Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - IBEX Limited (IBEX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $10.47 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $10.31 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IBEX Limited reported adjusted earnings of $11.79 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to $140.74 million from $126.80 million last year.

IBEX Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $540 to $545 Mln

