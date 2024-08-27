Ibex Appoints Andreas Wilkens As CTO

(RTTNews) - Ibex Ltd. (IBEX), a provider of BPO and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Andreas Wilkens as chief technology officer, with effect from September 1.

Wilkens joins ibex from RetailNext, where he was SVP and Head of Engineering.

Prior to RetailNext, Wilkens was vice president and chief architect at LivePerson.

He was also Co-Founder and CTO at Cloud10Apps.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.