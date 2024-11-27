Iberpapel Gestion Declares 2024 Interim Dividend

Iberpapel Gestion (ES:IBG) has released an update.

Iberpapel Gestion has announced an interim dividend of 0.50 euros per share for the 2024 fiscal year, with payment scheduled on December 13, 2024. The net amount per share will be 0.405 euros, and shareholders should note the ex-dividend date of December 11, 2024. Dividend payments will be processed through Banco Sabadell.

