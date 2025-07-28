Markets
Iberdrola, Echelon Data Centres To Form JV To Build And Operate Data Centres In Spain

July 28, 2025 — 04:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Iberdrola and Echelon Data Centres, an owner and operator of hyperscale data centre infrastructure in Europe, have announced a strategic joint venture to build and operate data centres in Spain. Iberdrola, which will hold 20% of the joint company, will contribute land with grid connection and supply 24/7 electricity to the centres. Echelon will hold the remaining 80% and will manage permits, design, marketing and day-to-day operations of the joint venture.

The first project of the joint venture will be a data centre with 144 MW of processing capacity and a secured power connection of 230 MW. The centre is expected to create around 1,500 jobs and become operational before 2030.

