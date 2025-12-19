Markets

Iberdrola To Acquire 100% Stake In Ararat Wind Farm For Undisclosed Sum

December 19, 2025 — 04:40 am EST

(RTTNews) - Renewable energy company Iberdrola, S.A. (IBDSF.PK), Friday announced an agreement to fully acquire the Ararat Wind Farm, located in the state of Victoria, Australia, from Partners Group and OPTrust. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition would boost the company's ability to supply its business customers portfolio with own generation in Victoria, as well as strengthen its commitment to expanding renewable energy in Australia.

The transaction is also in line with the company's recently presented 2025-28 plan, which estimates a total investment of over 1 billion euros in Australia.

Iberdrola's stock is trading at $21.02, down 0.47 percent on the OTC Markets.

