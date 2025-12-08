IBA Signs Contract With YAS Healthcare To Install Proton Therapy Center

(RTTNews) - Ion Beam Applications SA (IOBCF, IBAB.BR), a medical technology company, on Monday announced that it has signed a contract with YAS Healthcare, a subsidiary of DAS Holding Pvt. Ltd., to install a Proteus ONE compact proton therapy system in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

YAS Healthcare is expecting to begin treating patients in 2029.

The company said the typical end-user price for a Proteus ONE system with a multi-year operations and maintenance contract service agreement ranges between 35 million euros and 45 million euros.

The installation will create the first operational proton therapy center in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

The Proteus ONE platform is designed to be upgraded over time to incorporate future technology advances.

On Friday, Ion Beam Applications closed trading 1.96% higher at EUR 11.44 on the Brussels Stock Exchange.

