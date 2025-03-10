And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF, which added 200,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of EMEQ, in morning trading today Alibaba Group Holding is off about 4.2%, and PDD Holdings is lower by about 3.9%.
VIDEO: IAU, EMEQ: Big ETF Inflows
