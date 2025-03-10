Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Gold Trust, which added 25,300,000 units, or a 3.7% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF, which added 200,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of EMEQ, in morning trading today Alibaba Group Holding is off about 4.2%, and PDD Holdings is lower by about 3.9%.

VIDEO: IAU, EMEQ: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.