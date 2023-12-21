IART Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp (Symbol: IART) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.14, changing hands as high as $44.23 per share. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IART shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IART's low point in its 52 week range is $33.44 per share, with $60.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.35.

