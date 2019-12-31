Ian Balina, The Controversial Face Of Cryptocurrency

Ian Balina, a native of Uganda, Africa, is the founder and CEO of Token Metrics, is Kiana Danial’s guest today on Invest Diva’s Diva on the Block.

Ian Balina someone who lost 2.5 million dollars while streaming live on youtube, is one of the most recognized and probably the most controversial personalities in the crypto community. He left behind his data analytics and IT jobs at companies like Deloitte and IBM to become a full-time crypto investor and researcher.

In this episode of Diva On The Block Ian and Kiana talk about:

– His journey from Uganda, to the US

– Why he quit his secure job at IBM to work full time in crypto

– Why he focuses on ICOs and how he manages his risk

– His thoughts on transparency

– How he and his team are using AI, machine learning and data analytics to create investment strategies, and whether he’s just using these words as a buzz word, or they’re actually using it

– I also chat with him about his upcoming project, Token Metrics, an investment, research, and media platform to take cryptocurrency investing mainstream.

About Ian Balina

Ian immigrated to the United States with his family at eight years old. He attended middle school and high school in the USA and would go on to attend The George Washington University (GWU) in Washington, D.C. on an academic merit scholarship. He would graduate GWU with a Bachelors and Masters in Computer Engineering.

Title: Influential Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Investor, Advisor, and Evangelist, and the Founder/CEO of Token Metrics

Website: https://ianbalina.com/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianbalina/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ianbalina/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DiaryofaMadeMan (138.5k followers)

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diaryofamademan/

While at GWU, he got the entrepreneur bug and founded his first startup, Leximo, the world’s first social dictionary. After working on Leximo, he went on to work as an independent software developer, then as an IT consultant for Deloitte, the world’s largest consulting firm.

Ian later joined IBM as an Analytics Tech Evangelist, where he helped evangelize and sell the IBM Cloud and Big Data Analytics Portfolio in North America. Ian helped drive revenues in the millions of dollars per year. He was recognized as one of IBM’s top employees by being a member of the IBM Hundred Percent Club, due to achieving more than 100% of his million-dollar sales quota. After four years with IBM, he retired from the corporate world to become a full-time cryptocurrency investor.

Ian Balina is also an influential Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Investor, Advisor, and Evangelist. He has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, CNBC, Huffington Post, The Street, INC and Entrepreneur Magazine for his work in analytics, cryptocurrencies, and entrepreneurship.

According to TheRichest.com, Mr. Balina’s net worth is $6 million dollars

Ian Balina’s ‘Diary Of a Made Man’

Ian started ‘Diary of a Made Man’, his video diary of his journal in life and in crypto investing. He became one of the world’s most prolific ICO influencers in 2017 while growing his portfolio from $37,000 to $5.36 million by January 2018. In April 2018, Ian Balina fell off his perch after sustaining a hack of his personal wallets in which he lost almost $2.5 million.

Ian Balina’s Token Metrics

Ian is a founder and General Partner at 100X Advisors, a global blockchain investment and advisory firm,. The firm has made 15 investments in 15 different countries in the last year. He has brought a data-driven, “money-ball” approach to investing in blockchain startups, called “Token Metrics”.

Token Metrics is a data-driven cryptocurrency investment research platform that helps retail investors leverage analytics and machine learning to become better investors.

Bitcoin Price Forecast

The BTC/USD pas remained below the daily Ichimoku cloud. It now appears to have bottomed out just above the key support level of $6,406.

The pair may even be in the process of forming a Double Bottom bullish reversal chart pattern.

However, the bearish momentum still appears to be strong. A break below this key support level could open doors to further declines. Could Bitcoin reach the $4,000 again?

