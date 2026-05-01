IAMGOLD to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

IAMGOLD Corporation IAG is expected to post year-over-year growth in earnings when it reports first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, after market close.

The consensus mark for earnings has moved down over the past 60 days to 52 cents per share for the quarter. The figure indicates solid 420% year-over-year growth.

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IAMGOLD’s Earnings Surprise History

IAG’s earnings performance has been mixed in recent quarters. Earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, came in line with one and beat the mark in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 15.8%.

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What the Zacks Model Unveils for IAG

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IAMGOLD this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for IAMGOLD is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: IAG currently has a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped IAG's Q1 Performance

IAMGOLD entered the first quarter of 2026 on the back of a very strong finish to 2025, and this momentum likely played a key role in shaping its performance. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company delivered record production of more than 242,000 ounces along with exceptionally strong financial results. Revenue surged due to both higher gold prices and increased output, particularly from the ramp-up of its Côté Gold mine. Adjusted EBITDA reached $710.1 million in the quarter, while free cash flow and operating cash flow also rose sharply.

Strong grades at Essakane and improving underground performance at Westwood have supported output, although variability in grades and mine sequencing can create quarter-to-quarter fluctuations. Operational factors have been equally critical. The continued ramp-up and optimization of the Côté Gold mine remains the primary growth engine for IAMGOLD. Management has emphasized improving unit costs and throughput at this asset, which are likely to have influenced first-quarter production efficiency. IAMGOLD’s outlook for 2026 suggests that first-quarter performance will be part of a broader growth trajectory. The favorable pricing environment has likely carried into early 2026, supporting revenue stability.

At the same time, broader industry dynamics such as inflation in labor, energy and consumables continue to exert pressure on costs. Currency movements, particularly in regions like Burkina Faso where Essakane operates, also remain a key variable affecting profitability.

IAG Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation

Shares of IAG are up 151.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 73.3% growth.

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Stocks Likely to Deliver Earnings Beat

Here are some Basic Materials stocks with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM, scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 7, has an Earnings ESP of +8.01% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for Wheaton for the first quarter of 2026 is pegged at $1.14 per share, suggesting an 107.3% year-over-year increase. Wheaton has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.7%.

CF Industries CF, scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 6, has an Earnings ESP of +1.07% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for CF Industries for the first quarter of 2026 is $2.35 per share, indicating a 27.03% year-over-year increase. CF Industries has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.15%.

The Chemours Company CC, scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 5, has an Earnings ESP of +157.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chemours loss for the first quarter of 2026 is pegged a 5 cents per share, indicating 138.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Chemours has a negative trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.4%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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