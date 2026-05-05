Iamgold Corp. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Iamgold Corp. (IAG) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $379.7 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $39.7 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Iamgold Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $391.1 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 115.9% to $1.030 billion from $477.1 million last year.

Iamgold Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $379.7 Mln. vs. $39.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $1.030 Bln vs. $477.1 Mln last year.

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