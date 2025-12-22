IAMGOLD Boosts Portfolio With Northern Superior Acquisition

IAMGOLD Corp. IAG announced that it closed its previously announced deal to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Northern Superior Resources Inc. The addition of the assets positions IAMGOLD's Nelligan Mining Complex as one of the largest pre-production gold projects in Canada.

Details of IAMGOLD’s Deal With Northern Superior

On Oct. 20, 2025, IAMGOLD inked a definitive arrangement agreement to acquire Northern Superior. Iamgold combined its Nelligan and Monster Lake Projects with Northern Superior’s assets (Philibert, Chevrier and Croteau ) to form Nelligan Mining Complex.

The combined entity is estimated to have 3.75 million ounces of gold in Measured and Indicated resources and 8.65 million ounces of gold in Inferred resources. The deal adds 70,636 hectares of claims, more than doubling the company's landholding in the district.

Northern Superior has now become a fully-owned IAMGOLD subsidiary. Each former shareholder of Northern Superior is now entitled to receive a combination of 0.0991 IAMGOLD common shares and C$0.19 ($0.57) in cash. The addition of Northern Superior is a step forward in the company’s goal to establish itself as a leading mid-tier gold producer.

IAG’s Q3 Performance

IAMGOLD posted adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share in the third quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents. The company reported earnings of 18 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues increased 61% year over year to $707 million in the third quarter of 2025. The upside was driven by higher sales volume and prices.

IAMGOLD’s Stock Price Performance

The company’s shares have soared 241.5% in a year compared with the industry’s surge of 151.8%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IAMGOLD currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines AEM, Hochschild Mining Plc. HCHDF and OR Royalties Inc. OR.

Agnico Eagle Mines' shares have surged 107.6% in a year.

Hochschild Mining's shares jumped 135% last year.

OR Royalties' shares have surged 80% in a year.

